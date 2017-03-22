Zika hysteria spreads to sperm donors as CDC orders halt to donations ...

If it's not Swine Flu it's Ebola, and if it's not Ebola it's Zika, the latest manufactured epidemic that the government wants everyone to fear. Though Zika has mostly been a non-issue in the U.S., officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have made a proclamation that men who live in, or have traveled to, three Florida counties can no longer donate their sperm to sperm banks because they might be carrying the mosquito-borne illness.

