Woman dies of swine flue, toll in Kota reaches 415 min ago

Kota , Mar 26 A 41-year-old woman has died of swine flu, taking the death toll from H1N1 influenza to four in Kota region this year, a senior official said today. The woman, a resident of Kansuwa area here, died at the New Medical College Hospital yesterday morning, Kota Chief Medical and Health Officer R K Lawaniya said.

