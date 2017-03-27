Woman dies of swine flue, toll in Kota reaches 415 min ago

Kota , Mar 26 A 41-year-old woman has died of swine flu, taking the death toll from H1N1 influenza to four in Kota region this year, a senior official said today. The woman, a resident of Kansuwa area here, died at the New Medical College Hospital yesterday morning, Kota Chief Medical and Health Officer R K Lawaniya said.

