This Is How The World Gets Sick

In an exclusive excerpt from Deadliest Germs , a new book on the threat of emerging diseases, epidemiologist Dr. Michael T. Osterholm and writer Mark Olshaker present a fictional tabletop-­like scenario involving an influenza pandemic in today's world, with the virulence of 1918's H1N1 strain , which resulted in the deaths of 50 million to 100 million people. This scenario has been reviewed by colleagues in public health preparedness and business continuity planning.

