Students not down with H1N1, says Mah

Students not down with H1N1, says Mah

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

IPOH: Some 216 students from three schools here are down with influenza-like illnesses, and not H1N1 as initially speculated. Perak Health Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said only a handful of students were diagnosed with Influenza A subtype H3, which he termed as a normal "seasonal flu".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09) Mar 3 Ann Jackson 28
News Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation Jan '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09) Jan '17 Porky Piggg 5
News Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09) Jan '17 Is 6th line on th... 3
News Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09) Nov '16 Kosovo is Serbia 5
News 6 things you need to know about getting the flu... Oct '16 Up Your Flue 4
News Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13) Oct '16 oink paul insco 26
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC