Sri Lanka national carrier activates ...

Sri Lanka national carrier activates Communicable Disease Procedures on Male flights

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 18, Colombo: Sri Lanka's national carrier SriLankan Airlines today announced that the airline has activated Communicable Disease Procedures on its flights that are operating in and out of Male. The measure was taken in the wake of the outbreak of the swine flu epidemic in the Maldives Islands and its Health Protection Agency's travel advice to the general public to restrict movements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09) Mar 3 Ann Jackson 28
News Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation Jan '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09) Jan '17 Porky Piggg 5
News Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09) Jan '17 Is 6th line on th... 3
News Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09) Nov '16 Kosovo is Serbia 5
News 6 things you need to know about getting the flu... Oct '16 Up Your Flue 4
News Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13) Oct '16 oink paul insco 26
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,658,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC