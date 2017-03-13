Sri Lanka national carrier activates Communicable Disease Procedures on Male flights
Mar 18, Colombo: Sri Lanka's national carrier SriLankan Airlines today announced that the airline has activated Communicable Disease Procedures on its flights that are operating in and out of Male. The measure was taken in the wake of the outbreak of the swine flu epidemic in the Maldives Islands and its Health Protection Agency's travel advice to the general public to restrict movements.
