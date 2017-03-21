Second swine flu death in Kota, woman succumbs to H1N13 min ago

Kota , Mar 21 A 23-year-old pregnant woman, who had died while undergoing treatment at a government-run hospital here, has tested positive for H1N1 virus, This is the second death due to swine flu in the Kota region this year. Mumtaj, hailing from Chabda town in Baran district was referred to Maharao Bheem Singh hospital in critical condition on Sunday.

