Second swine flu death in Kota, woman succumbs to H1N13 min ago
Kota , Mar 21 A 23-year-old pregnant woman, who had died while undergoing treatment at a government-run hospital here, has tested positive for H1N1 virus, This is the second death due to swine flu in the Kota region this year. Mumtaj, hailing from Chabda town in Baran district was referred to Maharao Bheem Singh hospital in critical condition on Sunday.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar 3
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
