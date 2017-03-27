Recommendations Change for Next Seasona s Influenza Vaccine
The World Health Organization has recommended vaccine viruses for next year's flu season, and the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee has made the vaccine composition recommendation to be used in the U.S., according to the CDC . Both agencies recommend that trivalent vaccines next season contain an A/Michigan/45/2015 pdm09-like virus, an A/Hong Kong/4801/2014 -like virus, and a B/Brisbane/60/2008-like virus.
