Medtech Startup Showdown 2017: Round 2-Applied Nanoscience vs Linear Health Sciences
A proprietary nanoparticle-coated protective face mask with unparalleled, broad spectrum efficacy against harmful pathogens such as avian influenza , Human influenza A , S. Aureus , S. Pneumoniae, H-flu, and swine flu. The Orchid Safety Release Valve is designed to mitigate IV dislodgment by integrating its patent pending valve design in to existing IV sets between the extension set and administration set, using standard luer connections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical Device/Diagnostic Ind..
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar 3
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC