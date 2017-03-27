Medtech Startup Showdown 2017: Round ...

Medtech Startup Showdown 2017: Round 2-Applied Nanoscience vs Linear Health Sciences

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Medical Device/Diagnostic Ind.

A proprietary nanoparticle-coated protective face mask with unparalleled, broad spectrum efficacy against harmful pathogens such as avian influenza , Human influenza A , S. Aureus , S. Pneumoniae, H-flu, and swine flu. The Orchid Safety Release Valve is designed to mitigate IV dislodgment by integrating its patent pending valve design in to existing IV sets between the extension set and administration set, using standard luer connections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical Device/Diagnostic Ind..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09) Mar 3 Ann Jackson 28
News Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation Jan '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09) Jan '17 Porky Piggg 5
News Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09) Jan '17 Is 6th line on th... 3
News Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09) Nov '16 Kosovo is Serbia 5
News 6 things you need to know about getting the flu... Oct '16 Up Your Flue 4
News Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13) Oct '16 oink paul insco 26
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC