Maharashtra: 18 swine flu deaths in Pune, 7 in PCMC
THE DEATH of a 60-year-old woman on Thursday marked the 18th death due to swine flu in Pune since January 1, this year . The death of a one-year-old boy from Chikhali due to H1N1 virus marked the seventh death according to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation authorities.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar 3
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
