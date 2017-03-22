Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics LLC Release: PrimeStore Molecular...

During the 2009-2010 H1N1 outbreak, PrimeStore A MTM was reviewed and authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration as part of collection to detection kit through the Emergency Use Authorization process. A peer reviewed clinical study of PrimeStore MTM and PrimeMix Flu demonstrated high sensitivity to include detecting influenza in patients that were asymptomatic at the time of collection that went on to develop symptoms days later.

