Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics LLC Release: PrimeStore Molecular...

During the 2009-2010 H1N1 outbreak, PrimeStore A MTM was reviewed and authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration as part of collection to detection kit through the Emergency Use Authorization process. A peer reviewed clinical study of PrimeStore MTM and PrimeMix Flu demonstrated high sensitivity to include detecting influenza in patients that were asymptomatic at the time of collection that went on to develop symptoms days later.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar 3
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
