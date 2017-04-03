India recorded 160 deaths due to swine flu between January 1 and March 26, govt tells Lok Sabha
NEW DELHI: Around 160 deaths have been reported due to swine flu from across the country this year so far, the Centre informed the Parliament on Friday. Between January 1 and March 26, 160 people died from swine flu, whereas 6,062 cases were registered, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to Lok Sabha .
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
