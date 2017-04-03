India recorded 160 deaths due to swine flu between January 1 and March 26, govt tells Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Around 160 deaths have been reported due to swine flu from across the country this year so far, the Centre informed the Parliament on Friday. Between January 1 and March 26, 160 people died from swine flu, whereas 6,062 cases were registered, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to Lok Sabha .

