How prenatal maternal infections may affect genetic factors in Autism spectrum disorder
Researchers find activation of maternal immune system during pregnancy disrupts expression of key genes and processes associated with autism and prenatal brain development For some infections, such as Zika, the virus passes through the placenta and directly attacks the fetus. For others, such as the H1N1 influenza, the virus induces maternal immune activation by triggering a woman's immune system during pregnancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar 3
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC