Government 'delaying access to compensation for swine flu jab'
A mother whose son developed a sleeping disorder after having a swine flu vaccination has said families are "desperate for help" in their fight for compensation. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35515426.ece/642d6/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-5994f985-85da-4774-94a1-39cc920ac7c8_I1.jpg A mother whose son developed a sleeping disorder after having a swine flu vaccination has said families are "desperate for help" in their fight for compensation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar 3
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC