Flu deaths continue to rise Updated at

The local hospital will continue to restrict visitation as the number of flu-related deaths in the state continues to grow. Anyone under the age of 13 and those with weakened immune systems are advised to stay away from CaroMont Regional Medical Center, a restriction put in place Feb. 24. An additional 17 flu deaths were reported in North Carolina for the week ending March 4, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

