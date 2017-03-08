Flu deaths continue to rise Updated at
The local hospital will continue to restrict visitation as the number of flu-related deaths in the state continues to grow. Anyone under the age of 13 and those with weakened immune systems are advised to stay away from CaroMont Regional Medical Center, a restriction put in place Feb. 24. An additional 17 flu deaths were reported in North Carolina for the week ending March 4, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back-to-School Guidance on Swine Flu (Aug '09)
|Mar 3
|Ann Jackson
|28
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC