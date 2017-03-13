Boy 'smells dead people' in his night...

Boy 'smells dead people' in his nightmares after 'swine flu jab...

Sunday Mar 12

Sam Forbes, 11, has to take 15 naps a day and often falls asleep in the street or collapses during school lessons. The youngster, from Batley in West Yorks., was diagnosed with narcolepsy and a number of other neurological conditions after having a Pandemrix jab when he was four years old in 2010.

