Those Infected With H1N1 Advised To T...

Those Infected With H1N1 Advised To Take Precautionary Measures - Health DG

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Health Ministry has advised those who may be affected with the Influenza A virus to take the necessary precautionary measures to avoid the virus from being spread to others. Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said those who have a flu, which could lead to the 'swine flu', should also isolate themselves from the public or wear a mask when outdoors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation Jan 14 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09) Jan 14 Porky Piggg 5
News Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09) Jan '17 Is 6th line on th... 3
News Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09) Nov '16 Kosovo is Serbia 5
News 6 things you need to know about getting the flu... Oct '16 Up Your Flue 4
News Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13) Oct '16 oink paul insco 26
News Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD... Oct '16 INDICT SAYANIM 1
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC