Texas DSHS: Flu Cases Rising in Texas Panhandle

Right now Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting the following strains of flu is testing positive in hospitals , Flu A , AND Flu A ) and Texas Public Health Laboratories , Flu B , Flu B , Flu A , Flu A , and Flu A ). The DSHS is also reporting that 2,421 people have died from Pneumonia and influenza this year.

