Swine Flu claims 16 lives in Telangana
Hyderabad , , Feb. 10 : A total of 16 people have lost their lives due to swine flu and other complication in the state. As per the statement issued by the state government, out of 4281 samples tested from August 1 2016 to February 9 2017, 413 were found positive of Swine Flu.
