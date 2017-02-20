Staph infections reduce effectiveness of intradermal flu vaccine in atopic dermatitis patients

The dry, cracked and itchy skin of atopic dermatitis patients is often colonized with Staphylococcus bacteria. Researchers at National Jewish Health and their colleagues in the Atopic Dermatitis Research Network report that Staphylococcus colonization of atopic dermatitis patients' skin is associated with a weaker response to flu vaccination given into the skin rather than into the muscle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.