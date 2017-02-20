Stand-up-comedians to host the first ...

Stand-up-comedians to host the first edition of 'Kem Chho Mumbai' today

Saturday Feb 4

In a video uploaded on YouTube, Manan Desai talks about Gujaratis' obsession with America. "When the world was gripped by Swine Flu fever, Gujaratis thought H1N1 is a new visa that we should get," says the Vadodara-bred stand-up comic.

Chicago, IL

