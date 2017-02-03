Seasonal Flu Activity Continues to Climb in United States
Three flu-associated pediatric deaths were reported to the agency the same week, bringing the total number of pediatric deaths to eight for the season. Two of those deaths were associated with an influenza A virus and occurred during the week ending Jan. 14. The third death was related to an influenza B virus and occurred during the week ending Jan. 21. According to the CDC's FluView report for the week ending Jan. 21, 37 states have reported widespread flu activity.
