Richard Besser Exiting ABC News As Chief Health And Medical Editor
Dr. Richard Besser , ABC News ' Chief Health and Medical Editor, is leaving to become president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Besser joined ABC News in 2009.
