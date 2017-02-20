Mum Forced To Deliver Her Baby At Just 26 Weeks After Contracting Swine Flu Whilst Pregnant
Kate Foy, 34, was diagnosed with the illness at 26 weeks and needed to undergo an emergency Caesarean section as her lungs began to fail. She was rushed into hospital for the procedure in which her daughter Alice, was born weighing a tiny 2lb 5oz.
