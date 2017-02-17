Learn more

Richard Besser, MD, former acting director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and ABC News' current chief health and medical editor, has been named president and chief executive officer of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation , the nation's largest charitable foundation devoted exclusively to health and health care. Dr. Besser will succeed Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, MD, who has led the $10 billion foundation for the last 14 years.

