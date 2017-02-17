H1N1: Lab test result on two students...

H1N1: Lab test result on two students out soon

12 hrs ago

Melaka: The result of laboratory tests on two school students suspected to be infected with Influenza A virus is expected to be known in one or two days. State Exco for Education, Higher Education, Science and Technology, Green Technology and Innovation, Datuk Md Yunus Husin said the two students show positive signs and are quarantined at home.

Chicago, IL

