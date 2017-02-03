Global Influenza Vaccine Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook - Outbreak of Pandemic Influenza to keep the Influenza Vaccine Market on its Toes - Research and Markets Global Influenza Vaccine Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook - Outbreak of Pandemic Influenza to keep the Influenza Vaccine Market on its Toes - Research and Markets Influenza, also known as flu, is a contagious disease which spreads from person to person very rapidly. When an infected person sneezes or coughs the virus spreads to those close by, affecting immuno-compromised patients the most.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.