Four more H1N1 cases reported in Coimbatore8 min ago

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: India.com

Coimbatore, Feb 4 Even as the state health department is taking all efforts to check the spread of H1N1 virus in this and neighbouring districts, four more persons infected with swine flu were admitted to the government hospital here for treatment. As six persons are already undergoing treatment in the hospital, four more, including two women were admitted last evening, hospital sources said.

Chicago, IL

