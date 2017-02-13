Flu spreads across 40 states

Health officials across the United States are still urging people to get their flu vaccines as the virus continues to spread in 40 states and Puerto Rico and has been associated with 20 pediatric deaths, seven of them reported in the week ending February 4. The latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says over 14,000 cases of influenza A have been reported across the country. Fifty-one of 54 US states and territories are experiencing elevated levels of flu and flu-like illnesses.

