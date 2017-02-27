Delay in setting up narcolepsy centre criticised

A campaign group representing people with the sleeping disorder narcolepsy who believe the illness was caused as a result of the human swine flu vaccine has criticised a delay in opening a national centre for the illness for adults planned for St James's Hospital. SOUND represents around 80 people who have the condition and who got the drug Pandemrix, under the national pandemic vaccination scheme in late 2009 and 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.