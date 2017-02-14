Couple dies of swine flu;total deaths now 12 in last fortnight17 min ago

Couple dies of swine flu;total deaths...

Couple dies of swine flu;total deaths now 12 in last fortnight

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: India.com

Coimbatore, Feb 12 : With a milk vendor and his wife succumbing to swine flu, the total number of deaths due to the disease has risen to 12 in and around the city in the last 15 days. Dhandapani, a resident of a village in Madukkarai on the city outskrits, was suffering from high fever for the last one week and was being treated at a local hospital.

