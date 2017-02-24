Commentary: Must stop animal diseases...

Commentary: Must stop animal diseases from reaching humans

Friday Feb 24

Yet, according to a study published this month by Lancet Infectious Diseases, a medical journal, one form of the disease is a far bigger threat than previously thought - animal TB. The illness, which can be acquired through contaminated food or close contact with animals, afflicts roughly 120,000 humans worldwide.

