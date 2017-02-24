Commentary: Must stop animal diseases from reaching humans
Yet, according to a study published this month by Lancet Infectious Diseases, a medical journal, one form of the disease is a far bigger threat than previously thought - animal TB. The illness, which can be acquired through contaminated food or close contact with animals, afflicts roughly 120,000 humans worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
|Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD...
|Oct '16
|INDICT SAYANIM
|1
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC