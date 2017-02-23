British high court awards massive pay...

British high court awards massive payout to child who was permanently ...

Thursday Feb 23

A young man from the U.K. who was seriously injured after being vaccinated for swine flu during the fake pandemic of 2009 has finally received the payout he was due from the British government. For years the government tried to cover up the truth about the deadly vaccine, known as Pandemrix, which caused thousands of young people - including young children - to develop narcolepsy.

