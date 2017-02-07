2017 Adult Immunization Schedule Released
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has published this year's immunization schedule for adults aged 19 and older. The schedule includes notable changes for influenza, human papillomavirus , hepatitis B, and meningococcal vaccination.
