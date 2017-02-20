2010 Biologics Recalls
Customer complaints for an increase in the number of drain time error codes when using ABBOTT PRISM HBsAg and ABBOTT PRISM HIV O Plus assays and the ABBOTT PRISM Reaction Tray lots Customers who have an alternate lot of Abbott Prism HIV O Plus are asked to discontinue use of lot 87334M500 and discard remaining inventory. Informs health care professionals that all lots of Influenza A 2009 Monovalent Vaccine in multidose vials distributed by Sanofi Pasteur in the U.S. will have a shorter expiration period than indicated on the label.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
|Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD...
|Oct '16
|INDICT SAYANIM
|1
