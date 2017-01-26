UPDATE 1-World must not miss early si...

UPDATE 1-World must not miss early signals of any flu pandemic - WHO

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Reuters

Jan 23 The World Health Organization called on all countries to monitor closely outbreaks of deadly avian influenza in birds and poultry and to report promptly any human cases that could signal the start of a flu pandemic. Different strains of bird flu have been spreading across Europe and Asia since late last year, leading to large-scale slaughtering of poultry in certain countries and some human deaths in China.

Chicago, IL

