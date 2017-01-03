TSRI scientists show how drug binds with 'hidden pocket' on flu virus
A new study led by scientists at The Scripps Research Institute is the first to show exactly how the drug Arbidol stops influenza infections. The research reveals that Arbidol stops the virus from entering host cells by binding within a recessed pocket on the virus.
