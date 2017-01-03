That 'cold' going around? It's the flu
Those aches, pains, and sinus issues you've been attempting to fight off? Those might be signs of the flu . Here's what it is about this year's virus that makes it so pernicious.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
|Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD...
|Oct '16
|INDICT SAYANIM
|1
|Region opens H1N1 flu clinics to all residents (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|did flu shots kill
|2
|urrelymedsprovider.com Review
|Oct '16
|urrelymedsprovider
|1
