Sri Lanka's Kandy Hospital opens separate unit for Influenza after three die of H1N1 infection
Jan 12, Colombo: Three kidney patients undergoing treatment at the Kandy General Hospital's kidney patients' ward have died of H1N1 infection, hospital authorities said. The deaths within a span of two days have forced the authorities to close the ward where the three patients were being treated.
