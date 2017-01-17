Nation-Now 26 mins ago 10:09 p.m.Vaccines: Breaking down and debunking 10 myths
In this photo illustration the H1N1 swine flu vaccination Pandemic, the intensifier and a syringe are seen at Virchow clinical center on October 26, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. More parents have been skipping or delaying vaccinations for their children, a trend that has contributed to recent outbreaks of nearly forgotten diseases such as measles, mumps and whooping cough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan 14
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan 7
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
|Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD...
|Oct '16
|INDICT SAYANIM
|1
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC