More work lies ahead to fight Zika, o...

More work lies ahead to fight Zika, other threats: CDC chief

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: The Japan Times

A year ago, the mosquito-borne Zika virus was only beginning to reveal itself as a threat to pregnant women and their unborn babies. Since then, U.S. officials have issued 60 travel alerts along with guidance for athletes and tourists traveling to the Olympics in Rio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09) Nov '16 Kosovo is Serbia 5
News 6 things you need to know about getting the flu... Oct '16 Up Your Flue 4
News Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13) Oct '16 oink paul insco 26
News Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD... Oct '16 INDICT SAYANIM 1
News Region opens H1N1 flu clinics to all residents (Nov '09) Oct '16 did flu shots kill 2
urrelymedsprovider.com Review Oct '16 urrelymedsprovider 1
News Local flu shot clinics set for Oct. 20, Nov. 4 (Oct '09) Oct '16 Big Pharma eh 6
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,975

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC