Flu outbreaks affect seniors
According to Alberta Health Services there have been 1,768 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza so far this flu season. Just over 80 of those affected were in the Edmonton region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan 7
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
|Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD...
|Oct '16
|INDICT SAYANIM
|1
|Region opens H1N1 flu clinics to all residents (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|did flu shots kill
|2
|urrelymedsprovider.com Review
|Oct '16
|urrelymedsprovider
|1
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC