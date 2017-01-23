Flu now rampant throughout all New Jersey
That's a change from last week's report, when only the northern part of the state had seen a big uptick in cases. The latest reporting week covers the period when children returned to school , and shows that absentee rates are very high in Cumberland and Salem counties, with more than one in 10 children out sick.
