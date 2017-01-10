Flu death in Lake Charles, virus spikes in Louisiana
A warning this week about just how serious the flu virus can be, after the death of a patient in Lake Charles from flu complications. The death is a tragic reminder of the virus' strength and CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital infectious disease physician, Dr. Tim Haman, says it is not something to be taken lightly.
