Flu cases skyrocket in December
WATCHDOG FILE: Flu cases skyrocket in December Health department data show lab-confirmed cases rose 700 percent in the last month of 2016 Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2i7s4lu The Watchdog File is a weekly column investigating the data, officials and institutions that shape life in New York State. Follow @watchdog_file on Twitter, and send tips to [email protected]
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan 7
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
|Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD...
|Oct '16
|INDICT SAYANIM
|1
|Region opens H1N1 flu clinics to all residents (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|did flu shots kill
|2
|urrelymedsprovider.com Review
|Oct '16
|urrelymedsprovider
|1
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC