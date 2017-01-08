Flu cases skyrocket in December

Flu cases skyrocket in December

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

WATCHDOG FILE: Flu cases skyrocket in December Health department data show lab-confirmed cases rose 700 percent in the last month of 2016 Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2i7s4lu The Watchdog File is a weekly column investigating the data, officials and institutions that shape life in New York State. Follow @watchdog_file on Twitter, and send tips to [email protected]

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09) Jan 7 Is 6th line on th... 3
News Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09) Nov '16 Kosovo is Serbia 5
News 6 things you need to know about getting the flu... Oct '16 Up Your Flue 4
News Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13) Oct '16 oink paul insco 26
News Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD... Oct '16 INDICT SAYANIM 1
News Region opens H1N1 flu clinics to all residents (Nov '09) Oct '16 did flu shots kill 2
urrelymedsprovider.com Review Oct '16 urrelymedsprovider 1
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,658 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC