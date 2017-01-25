Continue reading 2 flu deaths are Dallas County's first this season
Two Dallas residents were the first to die from flu-related symptoms this season in the county, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services. "These deaths are an unfortunate reminder that the flu virus is circulating in Dallas County, and does have the potential to cause severe illness and death," said Zachary Thompson, the county's health director.
Read more at Dallas Morning News.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan 14
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan 7
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
|Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD...
|Oct '16
|INDICT SAYANIM
|1
