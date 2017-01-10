CBI asks AAP: Explain how you got swine flu vaccines

The Delhi government's health department is once again under the scanner with the Central Bureau for Investigation raising doubt over the procurement process of medicines, beds and even the H1N1 mask and swine flu vaccines purchases during 2015-2016. Out of the seven cases filed against Delhi government which were referred to the CBI by former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, the agency has already registered two FIRs and one preliminary enquiry based on the references received from Jung's office.

