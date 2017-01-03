Canada is in the midst of a rough flu season and the worst is yet to come

So far, flu activity in Canada resembles the 2014-15 season, a brutal year characterized by a hard-hitting H3N2 virus and low vaccine effectiveness rates, said Danuta Skowronski, epidemiology lead for influenza and emerging respiratory pathogens at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. The elderly are being "disproportionately affected," Dr. Skowronski said, with a number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities being reported.

