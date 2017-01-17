Branswell: An exit interview with CDC's Dr. Tom Frieden
Dr. Tom Frieden arrived on the Atlanta campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take on the job of CDC director on June 8, 2009 - three daysbefore the World Health Organization declared the first flu pandemic in 41 years, caused by the H1N1 virus.Thatinto-the-deep-end start set the stage for the next seven and a half years. Frieden, who had beenNew York City health commissioner, steps down on Friday at noon EST.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.
Add your comments below
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation
|Jan 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09)
|Jan 14
|Porky Piggg
|5
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Jan 7
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
|Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD...
|Oct '16
|INDICT SAYANIM
|1
Find what you want!
Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC