Branswell: An exit interview with CDC's Dr. Tom Frieden

Dr. Tom Frieden arrived on the Atlanta campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take on the job of CDC director on June 8, 2009 - three daysbefore the World Health Organization declared the first flu pandemic in 41 years, caused by the H1N1 virus.Thatinto-the-deep-end start set the stage for the next seven and a half years. Frieden, who had beenNew York City health commissioner, steps down on Friday at noon EST.

