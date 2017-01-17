Branswell: An exit interview with CDC...

Branswell: An exit interview with CDC's Dr. Tom Frieden

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

Dr. Tom Frieden arrived on the Atlanta campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take on the job of CDC director on June 8, 2009 - three daysbefore the World Health Organization declared the first flu pandemic in 41 years, caused by the H1N1 virus.Thatinto-the-deep-end start set the stage for the next seven and a half years. Frieden, who had beenNew York City health commissioner, steps down on Friday at noon EST.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation Jan 14 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News First Case of Swine Flu Confirmed in TriCities (May '09) Jan 14 Porky Piggg 5
News Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09) Jan 7 Is 6th line on th... 3
News Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09) Nov '16 Kosovo is Serbia 5
News 6 things you need to know about getting the flu... Oct '16 Up Your Flue 4
News Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13) Oct '16 oink paul insco 26
News Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD... Oct '16 INDICT SAYANIM 1
See all H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC