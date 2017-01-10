10 times more cases of flu than last season so far in Sask.
Nearly 400 cases were confirmed by December's end, in comparison to just 22 confirmed at the end of 2015. Last year's season didn't peak until March, whereas this season's peak is expected to hit this month, so a full comparison can't be completed until the end of April.
