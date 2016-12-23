There's Still Time for Your Flu Shot
Flu needn't spoil the start of the new year, say U.S. health officials who urge children and adults to get vaccinated. "Most of the flu season is still ahead of us, so it's not too late to get vaccinated," said Dr. Joseph Bresee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
H1N1 Influenza / Swine Flu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Announces Early School Break Citing H1N1 (Dec '09)
|Nov 30
|Kosovo is Serbia
|5
|6 things you need to know about getting the flu...
|Oct '16
|Up Your Flue
|4
|Swine flu jab linked to narcolepsy (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|oink paul insco
|26
|Kids get swine flu from pigs at state fairs, CD...
|Oct '16
|INDICT SAYANIM
|1
|Region opens H1N1 flu clinics to all residents (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|did flu shots kill
|2
|urrelymedsprovider.com Review
|Oct '16
|urrelymedsprovider
|1
|Local flu shot clinics set for Oct. 20, Nov. 4 (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Big Pharma eh
|6
